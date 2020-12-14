Beilein Helps St. Louis Center Receive Donation from Wells Fargo

From Joe Yekulis, St. Louis Center

St. Louis Center announced that it has received a donation from Wells Fargo to help the center provide supported living for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Located on a 180-acre campus outside of Chelsea, MI, the center is a residential facility for individuals with a wide range of intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) including Down syndrome, fetal alcohol syndrome, and autism.

“During the COVID pandemic, St. Louis Center has faced decreased funding and increased costs,” said Christina Ferris, Development Director at St. Louis Center. “We are grateful for this generous contribution from Wells Fargo to help us provide continued care for our residents.”

Since 1960, St. Louis Center has served more than 750 people. Some residents have lived at the center for more than 40 years. Currently, the residential facility provides a caring living and learning environment for 70 children and adults with I/DD.

“COVID-19 has brought increased challenges to local nonprofits, like St. Louis Center, impacting their ability to serve their communities,” said Jim Broner, Vice Chairman in Corporate & Investment Banking at Wells Fargo. Broner learned about St. Louis Center during a recent virtual event hosted by former University of Michigan Men’s Basketball Coach John Beilein and other former players. “During these unprecedented times, Wells Fargo is pleased to help St. Louis Center mitigate some of the adverse effects brought on by the pandemic.”

Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, St. Louis Center is a nonprofit residential care facility for children and adults with I/DD. For more information about St. Louis Center, please visit www.stlouiscenter.org, or call 734-475-8430.

Photo: Former U-M Coach John Beilein. Courtesy Joe Yekulis