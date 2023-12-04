Chelsea Football Coach leaving after a successful run

After six years leading the Bulldog varsity football team, which included a State Championship, Chelsea High School Varsity Football Coach Josh Lucas is leaving for a new coaching position.

The Chelsea Athletic Department announced the news on Dec. 4. In a message from Matt Cunningham, Chelsea’s Director of Athletics and Assistant Principal at Chelsea High School, it was announced Lucas is leaving to be closer to home.

“Chelsea High School Varsity Football Coach, Josh Lucas, has accepted the head varsity coaching position at Jenison High School on the west side of the state. Mr. Lucas, a graduate of Hudsonville High School and a lifelong resident of Grand Rapids, is returning to the west side of the state after an impressive six-year tenure here in Chelsea,” Cunningham said.

Lucas’ teams’ accomplishments include securing four SEC White Division titles, making four MHSAA Semi-Final appearances, and clinching the 2021 Division 4 State Championship.

Cunningham said, “The Chelsea School District expresses its sincere gratitude to Coach Lucas for his significant contributions to Chelsea football, Chelsea Athletics and Chelsea High School. We extend our best wishes to Josh, his wife Bethany, and their children, Lincoln and Laney. Once a Bulldog, ALWAYS a Bulldog.”

The Chelsea Athletic Department will initiate the process of finding Coach Lucas’ replacement in the coming weeks, Cunningham concluded his message.