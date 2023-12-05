CPD Weekly Report 12-5-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-4704

Location: 1600 block of S. Main St.

Date: November 29, 2023

Time: 12:41 pm

INFORMATION: A complainant came into the Chelsea Police Department to report a threat and intimidation complaint. The complainant stated that he had made a delivery in the 1600 block of S. Main Street one week earlier, and while making the delivery, the recipient/suspect, a 39-year-old Farmington Hills man, made multiple threatening and intimidating statements towards the complainant. The case remains open pending further investigation and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office to determine what, if any, charges may be authorized.

#####

Incident #: 23-4719

Location: 300 block of Congdon St.

Date: November 30, 2023

Time: 11:37 am

INFORMATION: A walk-in complainant came into the Chelsea Police Department to report that he had recently discovered that he had been the victim of identity theft and had been alerted that someone had filed for unemployment using his identification. At the time of the report, it was unknown exactly when the unemployment was filed, but the complainant had just been notified. At the time of the report, there was no further information on the identity of the suspect.

#####

Incident #: 23-4731

Location: 300 block of N. Main St.

Date: December 1, 2023

Time: 9:16 pm

INFORMATION: While on patrol, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of N. Main St. for the report of a fight in progress. Upon arrival, the officers were met outside the door to the venue by the owner of the property. The owner was also accompanied by two of the people who were reportedly involved in the altercation. The officers began interviewing the people outside the venue and gathering statements about what had happened. A short time later, the officers were approached by three other people who had been reportedly involved/witnessed the altercation. No arrests were made at the time of the report, and everyone involved was released from the scene. The case will be submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office, along with the statements of parties involved in the incident, to determine what, if any, charges may be authorized.