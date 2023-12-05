Chelsea Hospital Recognized as “Top Teaching Hospital” for Third Consecutive Year

Chelsea Hospital, a joint venture between Trinity Health Michigan and University of Michigan Health, has earned the “Top Teaching Hospital” award from The Leapfrog Group for a third straight year. The Top Teaching Hospital is a category within the Top Hospital award program, which is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive.

To qualify for the distinction, hospitals must rank at the top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety and achieve top performance in their category. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2023 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

“I would like to congratulate all the physicians and clinicians at Chelsea Hospital for making this recognition possible three years in a row,” said Ben Miles, president of Chelsea Hospital. “As a Top Teaching Hospital, the communities we serve benefit from our strong commitment to attracting and retaining top medical talent, as well as the high standards we demand of ourselves in the areas of quality and patient safety.”

In 2023, more than 2,100 hospitals were considered for the Top Hospital distinction, with 132 hospitals being selected, including:

• 75 Top Teaching

• 34 Top General

• 15 Top Rural

• 8 Top Children’s

“Protecting patients from preventable harm is the cornerstone of The Leapfrog Group’s mission,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Chelsea Hospital has demonstrated that patient safety is their top priority, and we’re truly pleased to recognize them as a Top Hospital this year. Congratulations to hospital staff at all levels who made this national recognition possible.”