Washtenaw United Falls in Offensive Slugfest

The Washtenaw Untied girls’ hockey team dropped a tough 9-6 decision to Cranbrook in an offensive slugfest in the first game played at its new home of Arctic Coliseum in Chelsea.

United took an early lead when Daphne Grant found the net just 1:30 into the game.

Cranbrook would even it up four minutes later, but Abigail Schroeder put Washtenaw back on top with just over six minutes remaining in the first.

Cranbrook would tie it up with just over two minutes left in the first and took the lead with a goal early in the second.

Sydney Clark tied the game back up at three for United, but Cranbrook again answered just a minute later.

The game was delayed the United goaltender Trist Schreiber became ill and was forced to leave the game.

Washtenaw had dressed just one goaltender for the game so the teams went to the locker room with seven minutes left in the period and Unted returned with Sam Wawzysko between the pipes for the first time.

United drew even when Grant scored with four minutes left in the second and it was tied 4-4 after two periods.

Wawzysko held her own early for United, but Cranbrook scored in the first minute of the third and then tallied a pair of powerplay goals to take a 7-4 lead.

Washtenaw would get one back when Kendra Wagner found the net to make it 7-5, but Cranbrook would put the game away with two more goals for a 9-5 lead.

Daphne Grant would add her third goal of the night for the hat trick to make the final 9-6.

Grant also picked up an assist to go with her three goals.

Cecilia Henricksen picked up three assists, while Isabella Mack had to for Washtenaw. Kaysi Hohner and Raegan Kopitsch also had assists for United.

Schreiber and Wawzysko combined for 20 saves in net for Washtenaw.

Photos by Dawn McCann



