Malicious Damage, Vehicle Larceny | CPD Weekly Report 12-15-20

From the Chelsea Police Department

Incident #: 20-2621

Location: 400 block of Hickory Bluff Lane

Date: December 11, 2020 Time: 4:58 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer took a telephone complaint involving some malicious damage to an outside Christmas light display. The complainant stated sometime between 9:30 pm on December 10th and 4:30 pm on December 11th an unknown suspect(s) cut the electrical wire to a decorative light post. Closed pending any further investigative leads.

Incident #: 20-2609

Location: 1600 Commerce Park Drive

Date: December 10, 2020 Time: 10:50 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer responded to the 1600 block of Commerce Park Drive for the report of a larceny of a vehicle part complaint. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the complainant who stated that they had left their vehicle parked in the parking lot for an extended period of time and that some time within the last approximately 30 days an unknown suspect(s) had cut the Catalytic Converter off of the vehicle. At the time of the report, there was no further information available on a potential suspect. The case was closed pending any further investigative leads.

