Senior Moment: A Tradition of Gratitude

By Meg Gilbert, Contributor

On Friday, November 17, the Chelsea Senior Center (CSC) dining room was buzzing with happy conversation and awash in delicious aromas at the annual Donald Cole Community Thanksgiving lunch. The tables were decorated with fall-themed placemats and centerpieces, and “celebrity volunteers” served heaping plates of traditional fare to over 200 diners. The stuffing and the generous pieces of pumpkin pie received especially enthusiastic reviews.

Bill O’Reilly, CSC Executive Director, welcomed guests and acknowledged the efforts of staff and volunteers in setup, serving, and cleanup for the no-cost lunch. He especially thanked the Cole family, who underwrote the Thanksgiving feast. Allen Cole, owner of Cole Funeral Chapel, gave the meditation and asked for the blessing.

Mary and Jim Hoey were two of the delighted participants at the annual Donald Cole Community Thanksgiving lunch at Chelsea Senior Center,

In a pre-feast interview, Cole noted that, to the best of his recollection, his father, Donald Cole, began the Thanksgiving meal in 1977 or 1978, out of his gratitude for the support and welcome the community gave to the family when the senior Cole assumed ownership of the former Burkhart Funeral Home. Allen Cole said he believes his father bought those first turkeys and the rest of the meal items, and hired cooks from the public school to prepare the meal. He thinks that some people invited to the first meal were grieving community members who had recently used the services of the Funeral Chapel, and that his father was concerned for those who might be alone at that traditional family-gathering time.

Cole mentioned that his father was one of the most habitually grateful people he, Allen, had ever known. Cole senior was a supporter of the early Chelsea Senior Services organization, and served on the Board when it became CSC. “I was a kid, didn’t really pay that much attention when it started,” Cole notes, “but my dad just loved being of help to those in need, and he loved the Thanksgiving meal tradition. Saying grace for that meal was a highlight of his year.” Donald Cole passed away in September 2021.

Now, saying the blessing before the Thanksgiving lunch has become a favorite moment in Allen Cole’s year, too. “I miss my dad. This always makes me feel closer to him, and I’m glad the Senior Center is continuing the tradition.”

