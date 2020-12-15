New Data Shows Decimating Impact of Pandemic on Michigan’s Restaurants

From Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Assoc.LANSING, MICH. – The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA) today released new research tracking the economic impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry throughout the state. The data is localized to Michigan based upon surveys conducted in conjunction with the National Restaurant Association (NRA) and the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA). The data reveal an industry in turmoil and on the brink of irreconcilable damage.

“The data is settled,” said Justin Winslow, President & CEO of the MRLA. “It is fundamentally clear that the pandemic is decimating the hospitality industry in this state to a degree never seen or even imagined. While it will take several years and a stable economy to reclaim the size, impact and opportunities produced by this industry, we have not yet reached the bottom.”

“As the legislative calendar draws to a close, there are several thousand operators and a few hundred thousand employees in Michigan urgently hoping that the holiday spirit consumes our elected leaders in Washington D.C. and Lansing to pass a meaningful stimulus package for those most in need this holiday season,” Winslow added.

Significant survey results include the following:

5,600, or 33 percent, or Michigan restaurant operators say it is unlikely they will still be in business in six months

Two-thirds of hotels (approximately 850 in Michigan) report they will only be able to last six more months at current revenue and occupancy levels without any additional relief

52 percent of hotel owners said they are in danger of foreclosure

89 percent of Michigan restaurant operators expect their sales to decrease during the next three months and 63% expect their staffing levels to decrease over the same period

48 percent of Michigan restaurant operators say they are considering temporarily closing their restaurant until the COVID-19 pandemic passes

90 percent of Michigan operators say their profit margin is lower than it was prior to the COVID-19 outbreak

63 percent of hotels have less than half of their typical staff working full time

The restaurant survey data was gathered by the MRLA in conjunction with the NRA from Nov. 16 until Nov. 30 with a total of 6,000 respondents nationally, including 175 from Michigan. The hotel industry survey data was collected nationally by AHLA Nov. 10 through 13 with more than 1,200 respondents, including many from Michigan.