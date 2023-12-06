Chelsea Hockey Continues to Work Overtime this Season

If you want to see exciting hockey games, then you need to take in a Chelsea hockey game as the Bulldogs played their third overtime game in three matches Friday night with a 3-3 tie with Bay City.

The Bulldogs are still looking for their first win with their record standing at 0-1-2 after the tie Friday.

Chelsea took a 2-1 lead in the opening period with goals by Keegan Montgomery and Brandon Davila.

Bay City scored first with nine minutes remaining in the first, but the Bulldogs drew even when Davila slapped home a rebound of a shot for a power play goal.

A few moments later Davila tried to center a pass in front of the net that was deflected, and Montgomery was there to pick it up and slap it home for a 2-1 lead.

Keegan Montgomery celebrates his game tying goal against Bay City

Bay City would retake the lead with a pair of second period goals to put the Bulldogs down 3-2 heading to the third.

Chelsea would draw even midway through the third when Montgomery skated around behind the Thunder net and wristed a shot past the goaltender to tie the game at three and it would stay that way until the end of regulation.

Both teams had quality scoring chances in the overtime session, but the Bulldogs Luke Webster and his Bay City counterpart were up to the task as the game ended in a 3-3 tie.

Montgomery, Davila, Shane McLaughlin, and Stevie Cattell each had an assist for Chelsea. Webster finished with 34 saves for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs travel to Gaylord for the D3 showcase this weekend with a rematch with Riverview Gabriel Richard Friday night and a matchup with Grosse Ile Saturday.

Photos by Mike Williamson