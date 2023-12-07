Adult Learners Institute Announces New Fee Schedule

By Peter Van Hoek

Starting in the Winter/Spring 2024 term, the Adult Learners Institute (ALI) has a new fee structure. All registration fees are being eliminated. The fee structure for the classes has been minimally increased to make up for the elimination of the registration fees. You will now pay a single fee for each class, depending on the number of sessions for that class. The new fees will be set forth in the upcoming catalog for the Winter/Spring term.

We hope this new structure will make it easier and more transparent to sign up for ALI classes.