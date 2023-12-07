Mobile Support Services Initiative Launched during last Board Meeting of 2023

Washtenaw County unveiled the new Mobile Support Services Initiative (MSSI) vehicle on Wednesday, December 6th. The initiative was passed in March 2022 as part of ARPA 2.0, which was a funding package aimed at encouraging generational success and investment in under-resourced communities.

The MSSI is an ADA compliant recreational vehicle that will bring resources and services into under-resourced communities where transportation can be a key barrier. The County will coordinate with community partners and county departments to bring programs and services to residents who may not otherwise be able to access them.

“I am proud to see this important program finally come to fruition and thankful to our initial partners like Ann Arbor Transit Authority who made this possible,” said Commissioner Caroline Sanders, District 4, the board champion for MSSI. "We have so many incredible service providers in our county, and not being able to leave your home because you don’t have transportation or access to childcare should not get in the way of accessing those supports.

Commissioner Sanders credits her employer, Eastern Michigan University, for allowing her to design and develop the initiative before the County Commission adopted and approved it for funding. The program will be operated by the County’s Racial Equity Office. They are currently in the process of hiring staff, including two program managers and a driver, and retrofitting the RV to be tailored for service delivery. Once that is complete, the MSSI Vehicle will be out in the community regularly.

“I am excited to see the Mobile Support Services Initiative come to life. This program is another example our intentional efforts to meet residents where they are and provide vital services to communities who have historically faced barriers receiving county services in the past,” said Justin Hodge, Chair of the Board, District 5.

Photo courtesy of Washtenaw Co