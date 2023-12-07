Saline Mayor Brian Marl on Embracing Truth in Leadership and Public Service

Saline Mayor Brian Marl was made for public service. He was first elected to Saline’s City Council in 2008 and began serving in 2009 under former Mayor Gretchen Driskell, Saline’s longest-running and first female mayor. Following Driskell’s departure for the State House, he ran for and was elected Mayor in 2012 and began serving in 2013.

Marl sat down for a conversation with STN in the conference room at Saline’s City Hall on a chilly Tuesday afternoon in early December.

STN: How did you get started in local government?

Marl: I moved into the city. I was born and raised in Saline Township. I inquired about getting involved in local government [by] serving on a board or committee, and she [former Saline Mayor Gretchen Driskell] initially appointed me to the Historic District Commission, and then, beginning in 2007, I also served on the Zoning Board of Appeals, and the Special Projects Commission, which decides and evaluates tax abatements. I served on three committees, and then in 2008, I decided to run for city council.

STN: How do you ensure you are governing for everyone and not just the party you represent or the people who voted for you?

Marl: Well, it's a little bit easier in the city of Saline because we don't run under a party banner. So, you know, the school board, the judicial races, city council, Mayor are all on the nonpartisan side of the ballot. To be successful in a city like Saline, you want to attract not only Republicans and Democrats but also independents, those unaffiliated, or those affiliated with minor parties. It's something you have to definitely remain cognizant of and work towards. There are probably two or three times per week that I have to remind myself that I'm here to represent and advocate on behalf of everyone in the city of Saline and the Saline community, not just those who voted for me, not just those who liked me and supported me, but everybody. I have to be their voice as well.

There have been several instances, but one that I'm particularly proud of–I think it was back in 2014 or 2015–we were polling to gauge the public appetite for a road or street millage. And there was a survey in our FYI newsletter…a hard copy newsletter that goes out quarterly with the water and sewer bills.

There wasn't a huge response to the survey, but we did collect some good data. I think there were two in particular, in which the individuals who were responding were rather negative and had some pejorative things to say not only about the city but about my performance more specifically.

I think it came as a surprise, but I reached out to them directly and asked, “Would you have time to meet?” I remember meeting in this exact room and listening to their concerns and clearing up some confusion…and we had very productive, very cordial conversations. I viewed that as an opportunity–an opportunity to have a dialogue with somebody who wasn't happy.

STN: Do you know how that conversation affected those parties?

Marl: I think they were both very pleased. I remember how surprised they were. They weren't anticipating that somebody–the mayor specifically–was going to email or call them.

There are probably a handful of instances on a monthly basis where people have complaints or concerns and express those on Facebook, and I decide that it's appropriate to chime in. Because their voice matters, too. It's not just the people who are going to shower you with praise and accolades. I want to–and I think my colleagues as well–we want to engage with people who have questions and concerns, who aren't particularly satisfied, who want to see things done better. That's feedback that we benefit from receiving.

STN: Who is your hero, or who inspires you?

Marl: I can give you a list of a dozen names, but there is one who is featured prominently in my office. I have his portrait on my wall and a plaque that contains one of his famous quotes–Harry Truman. He's one of my heroes. “I never gave anybody hell. I just told them the truth, and they thought it was hell.”

Some people are critical, on occasion, of the tone and “quirkiness” of some of my responses, but I try to be respectful. And I think that respect is derived by telling people the truth, and so I don't want to placate, I don't want to infantilize, I don't want to tell you what you want to hear. I want to tell you the truth. And I realized that sometimes telling you the truth can be pretty heavy and can cause consternation and be upsetting. But as the chief elected in the city of Saline, I owe that to the people I represent.