Chelsea Police Report for November 2020

By Doug Marrin

Chelsea Police Chief Ed Toth submitted his report for November 2020 to the City Council at its December 14, 2020 meeting.

Chief Toth reported that his department received 186 calls for service, responded to 14 traffic crashes, and spent almost 5 hours outside the City assisting the State Police.

The Chief reported notable incidents for the month as 4 death investigations, 1 first-degree sexual assault, 1 armed robbery, and 1 assault and battery. The department has 25 open cases at the prosecutor’s office under review, 21 of which are under investigation.

Other items of interest included four people in the department who participated in Shop with a Cop. A part-time dispatcher is currently being tested for possible hire. Also being tested for possible hire is a permanent investigating officer. Chief Toth once again extended an offer to anyone for a ride-along. Those interested are encouraged to contact Chelsea Police for details.

There were 2 arrests for the month bringing the year’s total to 23. This is down 42.5% from November 2019 when the City had a total of 40 arrests for the year.

A copy of the detailed police report for November 2020 can be found on the City’s website.

A breakdown of crimes by category

As seen in these totals, Calls for Service were down 30.3% from the same month last year. 2020 Year-to-Date total is down 30% when compared to 2019.