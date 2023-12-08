Washtenaw named #1 community college in Michigan

Washtenaw Community College has been named the top community college in Michigan in two recent independent rankings.

Niche.com and Intelligent.com highlighted WCC as #1 in rankings that ordered the Best Community Colleges in Michigan. Additionally, WCC has also recently been ranked by BestColleges as offering the Best Accelerated Online Associate program in Michigan.

More than 20,000 students enroll at WCC annually, and the college offers among the lowest tuition in the state, $99 per credit for in-district students. WCC is the largest community college transfer school to the University of Michigan, with an emphasis on the liberal arts and programs that prepare students for high-demand, high-wage jobs in advanced manufacturing, business, nursing, mobility and automotive technologies and other STEM related professions.

Niche.com chose WCC among other colleges based on reviews of key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education and student reviews. The ranking includes public junior colleges, public technical schools and all other public two-year colleges.

Colleges were graded and ranked based on factors such as academics, professors, student life, the campus, safety, diversity, student surveys and the financial value.

Intelligent.com also named WCC as the top institution in its list of Best Community Colleges, highlighting the school’s online affordability and strength of its online programs.

The ranking looked at academic quality, affordability, student resources and other factors.

To create the 2024 rankings, Intelligent.com utilized data from U.S. News & World Report, BestColleges, the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard, the National Center of Education Statistics’ College Navigator, College Board and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Our top picks are highly-regarded, affordable, and offer the tools and resources students need to successfully graduate and excel in their fields,” said a statement from the Intelligent.com selection team.