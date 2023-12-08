Chelsea Robotics 1st Annual Holiday Auction

Chelsea Robotics is hosting its 1st Annual Holiday Auction thanks to the generous donations of local businesses.

Auction items include:

4 Tickets to Ballet Chelsea's 2023 Nutcracker (bidding closes Dec. 10)

Round of golf for four at Pierce Lake Golf Course

Ugly Dog Distillery tour & tasting for up to 10 and one bottle of S'mores bourbon

Chelsea Home and Cozy Package

Shop Chelsea Package

Purple Rose Fan Club Package

24k Gold Stud Earrings

Rough Sapphire Bracelet

Learn more about the auction items and place your bids at https://new.biddingowl.com/AuctionLanding?QueryAuctionId=27b44fae-0bc6-4c4b-b57e-14fcf3735f66

Chelsea Robotics comprises approximately 120 young engineers ranging in age from kindergarten through 12th grade. The club is supported by over 50 mentors who provide their time and expertise to make the program successful and a positive learning experience for young minds. The Chelsea High School Robotics Team is in its 14th year. In that time the program has expanded to all grade levels and provides peer-to-peer mentoring between students of different grades.

Unless otherwise noted in the item description, all auctions will close on December 23rd at noon. You may pick up any items won in person on December 23rd between 12-5 pm at the Chelsea Robotics Center located at 500 Washington St. 400 building Chelsea, MI 48118. If you are unable to pick up in person on the 23rd, certificate items may be mailed, but non-certificate items will not be shipped and must be picked up, or you can arrange for delivery within 30 minutes of Chelsea after December 25th, 2023.

If you have any questions on an item or if you or your business would like to donate an item to be featured in our auction, please contact Jason Zatkovich at Jasontz@gmail.com. All proceeds from the auction will go towards support of the Chelsea Robotics K-12 programs.