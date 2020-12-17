Chelsea Appoints Andre Monge to the Planning Commission

By Doug Marrin

At its December 14, 2020 meeting, the Chelsea City Council appointed Andre Monge to fill one of two vacant seats on the Planning Commission.

“Mr. Monge has a long history of service and is currently a student at the University of Michigan as a candidate for a Masters in Urban and Regional Planning,” Mayor Johnson told the Council. “This is somewhat unique and good fortune for the City of Chelsea. It is the first time in my nine years of serving the City of Chelsea, including serving on the Planning Commission, that we’ve actually had someone who’s a professional in urban and master planning.”

Monge retired from the Army this past September and enrolled in U-M’s urban planning program. Although he is a first-year student, he expects to graduate in 2022.

Monge’s seat on the Planning Commission expires June 30, 2022. His resume can be found on the City’s website in the Council meeting packet.

"I am very honored and excited to be nominated to the Chelsea Planning Commission,” Monge says. “Also, I am thankful to continue serving the Chelsea community after 20 years of service to the country as an officer in the U.S. Army. As a student at the University of Michigan's Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning, I hope to use the skills I learn to help plan for Chelsea's future."