Chelsea Rally Falls Just Short in Season Opening Loss

The Chelsea boys’ basketball team saw a vicious fourth quarter rally come up just short in a 74-70 season opening loss to Ypsilanti Lincoln Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs trailed by 21 points early in the fourth and were down 70-56 with 3:30 left in the game, when they went on as 12-2 run to cut the lead to 72-68 with 26 seconds left.

Lincoln was called for an intentional foul and Joey Cabana sank two free throws to cut the lead to 72-70 and the Bulldogs got the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead with a three, but a shot rolled off the rim and Lincoln got the rebound and was fouled. They sank the two free throws to make it 74-70 and one last shot for the Bulldogs bounced away as the Splitters held on for the win.

Chelsea struggled from the start with Lincoln taking a 17-10 lead after one quarter.

The Bulldogs offense got going in the second with 16 points, but Lincoln put 21 on the board to take a 38-26 lead at the half.

The Lincoln lead would grow to 61-45 after three by outscoring the Bulldogs 23-19 to set up the exciting fourth quarter.

Jake Stephens led the Bulldogs with 30 points, including 13 in the fourth to help the Bulldogs rally.

Cabana finished with 15 points with 13 coming in the second half for Chelsea.

Drew Blanton added 13 points, while Will McCalla had a pair of three pointers for six points. Hayden Long chipped in with four points, Regan Plank three, and Zach McIntosh two.

