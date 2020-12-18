A group of residents allege social media concerns with a Chelsea school board member

What apparently began on social media came to a head at the last school board meeting when Chelsea School District Board of Education Vice President Tammy Lehman was asked by her fellow board members to respond to the allegations made by some community members.

The school board meeting was held virtually on Zoom on Dec. 14.

During the meeting, school board president Shawn Quilter said the board had received a letter from community members regarding social media activities involving board trustee Lehman. He said some allegations are made in it that say Lehman engaged in misconduct as a board member, specifically the exclusion of some community members from her Facebook page that was dedicated to her school board service.

In light of this, Quilter made a two-part motion for the board to decide on. He said trustee Lehman would be given the opportunity to respond to the allegations in writing to the full school board on or before January 2, 2021, and that the board would defer consideration of any action on this matter until she has had the opportunity to respond.

This motion was approved unanimously by the board, including Lehman, who did not address this issue at the Dec. 14 meeting.

The Sun Times News reached out to Lehman for comment, but because of a pending legal matter she said she had no comment at this time, which was on Dec. 18.

This story will be updated when her response is received, whether it is the written one to the school board or a specific response to the Sun Times News.

The public comment portion of the Dec. 14 meeting saw a handful of school district residents and parents speaking up to say they had been muted/blocked from Lehman’s page.

This matter was brought up at a previous meeting, but the Sun Times News was unable to attend and therefore is unable to provide the comments made during that meeting. In addition, Chelsea schools have no official recording of school board meetings for the public to review.

In working to catch up on the matter, the Sun Times News connected with Susanne Vanden Bosch, who is one of the district residents named in the letter from the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) that is addressed to Lehman about this matter.

In giving some background from her perspective, Vanden Bosch said, “A few months ago, some memes that school board member Tammy Lehman posted went public. One of them was blatantly racist and the others were questionable at best. When community members expressed their opinions and disapproval over these posts, Ms. Lehman chose to create homemade cease and desist letters threatening defamation lawsuits and sent them to at least a handful of community members. I was one of them. The partial quotes in the letter she sent me were my comments regarding the fact that I thought she should not be re-elected.”

Vanden Bosch said she, “reached out to the ACLU and lodged a formal complaint. A few other community members followed suit and Ms. Lehman was sent a letter this week reprimanding her for violating the first amendment rights of her constituents, and for violating the law by severely manipulating her official school board Facebook page, blocking and muting constituents and removing comments.”

The Sun Times News emphasizes that there are two sides to this story and one side is obviously well represented in this story while the other is not. Once a statement and/or response is given by Lehman, this story will be updated.

Here is the ACLU letter, which was provided to The Sun Times News by Vanden Bosch:

Dear Ms. Lehman:

I write on behalf of Susanne Vanden Bosch, Theresa Plank, Dawn Day-Iannelli and Tony Iannelli regarding your decision to block some of them and delete their comments from your official School Board Facebook page, and your decision to send them cease and desist letters.

I understand that you have, or have had, several accounts on Facebook. You have a few personal pages - “Tammy Lehman” and “Tammy Lehman and Associates Realtor,” and you have had a school board Facebook page, “Tammy Lehman Chelsea School Board.”

As to your personal Facebook page, you may be protected by the First Amendment and within your rights to delete unwelcome comments, or simply block a person so that they cannot post on your page or view your posts.

However, you are unable to do so on your Chelsea School Board page. The Chelsea School Board page on Facebook, @TammyLehmanChelseaSchoolBoard was clearly an official page maintained by you in your official role on the Chelsea School Board. On this page you routinely posted news and other announcements about the Chelsea School Board and asked for public input on matters related to Chelsea Schools. As you were acting in your governmental role on this page, you are a government actor and thus subject to limitations imposed by the First Amendment using social media as a public forum. Courts have made it clear that a government actor, using social media as a public forum, cannot exclude people from accessing and commenting on their social media page due to the viewpoints expressed.

In Davison v. Randall, 912 F.3d 666 (2019), the Fourth Circuit Court, faced with a similar issue, found that Phyliss Randall, Chair of the Loudon County Virginia, Board of Supervisors, created a public forum when she created a governmental social media page and opened it up for public comment and discourse. Davison, 912 F.3d at 682. Randall’s decision to delete comments made by Davison that were critical of the Loudon County School Board was held to be violative of the First Amendment. The Court found Randall’s actions particularly problematic as she deleted only comments critical of the Board. “That Randall's action targeted comments critical of the School Board members' official actions and fitness for office renders the banning all the more problematic as such speech "occupies the core of the protection afforded by the First Amendment." Rossignol, 316 F.3d at 521 (quoting McIntyre v. Ohio Elections Comm'n, 514 U.S. 334, 346, 115 S.Ct. 1511, 131 L.Ed.2d 426 (1995)).

In order to allow citizens to view the content of any social media used by you in your official capacity, and to engage with your public statements through comments, we request that citizens with differing viewpoints not be blocked, and their comments not deleted, from any social media used by you in any official governmental role. Any limitations on access to your official social media by continuing to block individuals or delete comments amounts to viewpoint discrimination and violates the First Amendment.

In addition to being prevented from accessing your Chelsea School Board Facebook page, we understand that you sent cease and desist letters to Ms. Vanden Bosch, Ms. Plank, Ms. Day-Iannelli and Mr. Iannelli in which you suggest that they have been “maliciously spreading inaccurate and unfounded information that is damaging to [your] personal and professional character” and demanding that they cease making any defamatory statements or a “defamation of character lawsuit will be commenced against” them.

According to your letter to Ms. Vanden Bosch, the objectionable statements she made included a statement in which she said that your “husband also posted something that could be construed as threatening towards protesters'' and another comment that you “need to go.” I believe you are referencing two comments that Ms. Vanden Bosch made in response to a post by Ryan Stamper in a Facebook group entitled “Chelsea Residents Woke AF.” On July 31, 2020 Mr. Stamper re-posted several screenshots taken from your personal social media accounts, and he commented the following: “Idk, if I had a kid in Chelsea schools and school board members were publicly sharing this stuff, I’d be demanding their resignation.” In response, Ms. Vanden Bosch commented “Ugh! She needs to go. Does anyone know anything about the 3rd person running for school board?” Later in the thread, Ms. Vanden Bosch asked “Has anyone forwarded these screen shots to the school board president and superintendent? It’s my understanding that her husband also posted something that could be construed as threatening towards the protesters. Does anyone have a screen shot of that, and was it forwarded to the police, school board president and superintendent.”

Ms. Vanden Bosch’s post stating that you “need to go” is merely her opinion, and is not malicious, inaccurate, or unfounded. The United States Supreme Court has held that such expressions of opinion are protected from defamation actions. “Under the First Amendment there is no such thing as a false idea. However pernicious an opinion may seem, we depend for its correction not on the conscience of judges and juries but on the competition of other ideas.” Gertz v Robert Welch, Inc, 418 U.S. 323, 339; 94 S. Ct. 2997; 41 L. Ed. 2d 789 (1974). In the later comment, Ms. Vanden Bosch was referencing your husband’s post of an individual driving through protesters, with the caption “Guy in Dodge Truck Says ‘Screw it’ and Drives through Protest.” Mr. Lehman’s post was put up a day before the “Parade of Protesters” appeared at an anti-racist march organized by Anti-Racist Chelsea Youth (ARCY), and Ms. Vanden Bosch’s comment references your husband’s post, not yours.

Similarly, the Notice to Cease and Desist that you sent to Tony Iannelli references a comment he made on your husband’s post of the individual driving through a group of protesters. Again, his comment references a post made by your husband, not you.

The letter you sent to Ms. Day-Iannelli states as follows:

The defamatory statements include, but are not limited to, the following: posts on Facebook. Statements including comments “won’t even use her real name...doesn't want it to effect her business and her elected position,” suggesting that she is racist, not fit to be around children, or fit to hold office, “recruiting more “patriots” on a page that last week was promoting (sic) violence against them” and many others.

Ms. Day-Iannelli’s post was on a Facebook group called “Let’s talk about it - Chelsea, Mi.” Ms. Day-Iannelli, posted in part, “Funny, the administrator of the other page won’t even use her real name. I’m guessing she doesn’t want it to effect (sic) her business and her elected position.” Ms Day-Iannelli was discussing why she had been removed from another community group (“The Improved Chelsea Residents in the Know”). Your name was not mentioned, nor did she make any comment to suggest that anyone was “a racist, not fit to be around children, or fit to hold office.”

In each of these situations, those who commented on various Facebook pages, were expressing their opinions, seeking information, or posing questions to others in the group, as they have a right to do. Your decision to send cease and desist letters to half a dozen Chelsea residents, including Ms. Vanden Bosch, Ms. Plank, Ms. Day-Iannelli and Mr. Iannelli, as well as your action to block them and their comments from your official social media account, demonstrates your attempt to quell public discussion regarding your campaign for re-election to the Chelsea School Board. However, the opinions, comments, and questions posed do not give rise to a cause of action for defamation. None of these comments are actionable, especially to the extent that they concern you, a government official.

In New York Times Co. v. Sullivan, 376 U.S. 254 (1964), the Court held that a public official suing for defamation must prove that the statement complained of was made with actual malice -- i.e., that the speaker knew the statement was false or acted in reckless disregard of its veracity. The Court opined that the actual malice standard may even protect inaccurate speech, but that the "erroneous statement is inevitable in free debate, and ... it must be protected if the freedoms of expression are to have the 'breathing space' that they need to survive.” [Id. at 272, quoting N.A.A.C.P. v. Button, 371 U.S. 415, 433 (1963)].

The statements made by Ms. Vanden Bosch, Ms. Day-Iannelli, and others, were not made with actual malice, and they were not inaccurate, but rather primarily an expression of their opinion. While the content may be disagreeable to you, they are permitted to hold that opinion and share it in a public forum.

This country has “a profound national commitment to the principle that debate on public issues should be uninhibited, robust, and wide-open, and that it may well include vehement, caustic, and sometimes unpleasantly sharp attacks on government and public officials.” New York Times Co. v. Sullivan, 376 U.S. 254, 271 (1964). Our law gives greater protection to those who speak about public officials both because officials like yourself “usually enjoy significantly greater access to the channels of effective communication and hence have a more realistic opportunity to counteract false statements then private individuals normally enjoy” and because “[a]n individual who decides to seek governmental office must accept certain necessary consequences of that involvement in public affairs. He runs the risk of closer public scrutiny than might otherwise be the case.” Gertz v. Robert Welch, Inc., 418 U.S. 323, 344 (1974).

As any limitations on your official social media accounts, such as blocking individuals or deleting comments, violates the First Amendment we demand you refrain from doing so. As Ms. Vanden Bosch, Ms. Plank, Ms. Day-Iannelli and Mr. Iannelli’s comments are constitutionally protected and do not constitute defamation, we further demand that you respond in writing confirming that you will not pursue any defamation lawsuits against Ms. Vanden Bosch, Ms. Plank, Ms. Day-Iannelli and Mr. Iannelli, as threatened in your cease and desist letters. You can respond to me by email at gaylerosen5@gmail.com.

Very Truly Yours,

Gayle Rosen

Co-Chair, Washtenaw County Lawyers Committee for the ACLU of Michigan