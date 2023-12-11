Heydlauff’s Appliances Hosting Chef Series #4

Chef Series #4 will take place on Saturday, December 16 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, in Heydlauff’s Appliances New Living Showroom. The Chef Series features local chefs on the 3rd Saturday of each month.

Chef Series #4 will be featuring Kelsey Wonsavage, owner of Beetons Fine Foods. Space is limited, contact sales@heydlauffs.com, or call 734-475-1221.

Kelsey Wonsavage

Beetons Fine Foods crafts french inspired pastries for locals to enjoy. The pastries are made of fresh, organic, local ingredients, and inspired by Kelsey’s life in French vineyards and kitchens. She has a passion for sharing her experiences through food. Beetons Fine Foods is a vendor at the Chelsea Farmers Market and accepts custom orders. Kelsey’s goal is to connect with the community, create joy, excitement, and to open a storefront in Downtown Chelsea. Stop by Heydlauff’s Appliances New Living Showroom December 16 at 11:00 am to enjoy and savor Kelsey’s fresh baked pastries.

For more information about Heydlauff's Appliances

and the upcoming Chef Series, please contact sales@heydlauffs.com, or call 734-475-1221.