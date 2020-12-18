MHSAA Fall Sports Season Set to Resume. Winter Sports Still Waiting

After a long break, fall sports teams will have a chance to wrap up their seasons after the Michigan Department Health and Human Services and MHSAA announced Friday afternoon that practices will be allowed to start again Monday, December 21. But while the fall sports teams get a chance to finish their seasons, winter sports teams still wait for theirs to start.

MDHHS director Robert Gordon announced in a press conference that the remaining fall tournaments for football, volleyball and girls swimming and diving can resume due to being included in the new testing program.

“We will also be offering a new pilot program for fall sports, including contact sports, that use antigen tests in order to ensure safety as students complete high school fall championships,” Gordon said. “This is a very limited number of schools that had seasons interrupted.”

Shortly after the MDHHS announcement the MHSAA released the an announcement for the restart of the three remaining fall sports that are still competing.

“What it’s going to allow is for kids to have some closure on their fall seasons over the next 29 days,” MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said. “We’ve been able to get our dates in place. Part of the testing program that’s required is there will be a rapid test that we’ll get to schools here shortly. We’re still working through some of the details on how the exact process will work. Essentially, there will be some testing in place.”

“Many of these rapid test resources are being reallocated to schools as of the New Year, because for the last few months, those have all been going to nursing homes, of which those vaccinations … are actively going on,” Uyl said. “That’s why there is going to some increase in testing capacity. The Health and Human Services wanted to partner with an entity that would have a limited number of schools, a limited number of student athletes, and certainly would be the remaining fall sports that were left.

While teams will be able to compete in their respective sports, all previous safety protocols remain in place, and no spectators will be allowed at the Fall tournament events.

The Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline girls' swim and dive teams will take part in the state finals at three different sites January 15th and 16th. Diving finals will be Friday night with swim finals Saturday.

The football playoffs will begin again January 2 with Regional finals and the semifinals will be played the following Saturday January 9. The season will conclude in all division the weekend of January 15-16. Ford Field has not been finalized as the 11-man championship host site, but Uyl said talks between the MHSAA and Ford Field will continue.

Chelsea will host Flint Kearsley in the Division 3 Regional Final and with a win would host the semifinals the following week.

Saline will travel to Rockford for the D1 Regional final Jan. 2, but with a win would host the semifinal game January 9.

Volleyball will pick up in the quarterfinals Tuesday January 5. No area teams remain in the volleyball tournament.

All indoor Winter sports – which are not part of the pilot rapid testing program – remain on pause from the MDHHS until Jan. 16, although girls and boys alpine skiing season – competed outdoors and following safety protocols including all activity must be outdoors – will be allowed to begin practice Monday, Dec. 21. The MHSAA Representative Council will meet again Tuesday, Dec. 22, to discuss details for the rest of Winter sports.

During a zoom press conference Friday afternoon Uyl was asked why schools can return to in-person learning on Jan. 4 but basketball teams cannot practice, Uyl said the MHSAA is not able to make that call.

“Again, we’re following the direction that’s found in the most current emergency orders of the Department of Health and Human Services,” Uyl said. “Certainly, I know that is something that folks will be talking about. It’s not just basketball, but you could have that conversation about some other winter sports as well. As we have in every step of the process, we will do what we’re allowed to do. Once we’re allowed to do it, we’ll do it as safely as possible.”

“As you’ve heard us say now for weeks, not only were we able to play this fall, but we were able to play safely,” Uyl said. “We were also hoping that winter could get restarted with practices as soon as possible, with competitions to follow. Of course, as it relates to winter sports, we’re waiting for the new order to expire on January 15. It’s our hope and plan that practices can begin soon after, along with winter competition. Our plan for winter sports continues to be completing all of our winter tournaments by the end of March.”