Chelsea Police Ask for Public's Help Regarding School Fight

Chelsea Police Chief Kevin Kazyak is asking for the public's help with information regarding a fight at the high school.

The Chelsea Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred on December 9th at Chelsea High School at the end of an 8th-grade basketball game. Police Chief Kazyak encourages anyone who witnessed the event to come to the Chelsea Police Department to submit a statement.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Chelsea Police Department at (734) 475-9122 and select option 7 to leave their information.

Because this incident is an open and ongoing investigation, the police are limited in the information they are able to release at this time.

Here are the details released so far:

Incident #: 23-4813

Location: 700 block of N. Freer Rd.

Date: December 9, 2023

Time: 10:30 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 700 block of N. Freer Road for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers were met outside by individuals reporting the altercation was inside the gym area. The officers responded to that area and contacted some of the parties involved in the incident, as well as some witnesses. The incident remains open pending further investigation and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what charges may be authorized.