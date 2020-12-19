New Nature Preserve To Open Next Year On The Saline River

We have not had much to look forward to in the Coronavirus era. But one thing that York Township residents will be able to look forward to is the completion of their new park; Mooreville Preserve.

“It’s a preserve, so it’s going to be somewhat rustic,” York Township Supervisor Chuck Tellas said. “There won’t be slides and swings.”

While the final opening date of the new nature preserve has yet to be determined, we do know what it will consist of. The park will be near the intersection of Dennison and Mooreville Roads, in the southwestern portion of York Township. While there is a private house at the corner of that intersection, that is not part of the preserve, the park will take up the rest of the area between those two roads, and the Saline River.

A 20 vehicle gravel parking lot will lead visitors into a pristinely preserved pocket of woodland, which you will be able to explore through a new, winding, circular foot trail. The foot trail will take you past a wooden fishing dock, and a pollinator plot, which is intended to provide a breeding ground for butterflies.

This park is welcome news, according to Cathy Koning, the Treasurer of the Friends of the Saline River; a community group that cleans up the river in the summer for kayaking and boating between Saline and Milan. Mooreville Preserve will be basically in the middle of their route.

“It’s a beautiful pocket of trees, that will help people get out into nature,” Koning said.

The land was offered for sale by two families, who each owned neighboring parcels. York Township’s contribution to the $89,000 investment was $47,000 and the other $42,000 was paid for by the Washtenaw County Parks & Recreation Commission.

“It’s really important for us, because we haven’t secured many properties in the southeast portion,” of Washtenaw County, Ginny Trocchio, the Planning and Natural Areas Preservation Program Superintendent at Washtenaw County’s Parks & Recreation Commission, said. “We have Draper-Houston, which passive recreation and natural trails close to Milan. But we don’t have a lot in the York and Saline area. That’s one of the reasons why this project was so important for us to help York Township [to] purchase.”

The final cost of developing the property into a nature preserve park is not yet known, because bids have not yet gone out to complete the work. That will happen in the spring, and Tellas hopes that the park will be opened sometime when the weather turns warm.