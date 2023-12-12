Dread Bolts Gear Up for Success as Mill Creek's Robo-Whizzes Engineer a Bright Future

In the bustling halls of Mill Creek Middle School, the robotics team, known as the Dread Bolts, has been making electromagnetic waves in the world of technology and innovation. Comprising a dynamic group of 7th and 8th graders, this FIRST FTC Team has shown remarkable skill and creativity, especially in recent accomplishments.

The team's members, Luke Cipolla, Carson Masterson, Elliot McMichael, Aiden Martz, Jackson Lin, Charlotte Folk, Ella Walsh, Leo McCleskey, Sawyer Elliott, Noah Fleuren, Keegan Mahoney, and JW Schawinsky, have demonstrated remarkable prowess in robotics. Their ability to articulate their design process impressed the judges and showcased the depth of their understanding and application of engineering principles.

The Dread Bolts looked to build on last year’s success when they qualified for the State Championships after a stunning victory at the Detroit Qualifier. The team’s hard work paid off this year as they continued their impressive streak, securing 1st Place at the Ann Arbor Qualifier for the prestigious Think Award, a recognition of their exceptional problem-solving skills in engineering.

The Think Award is given to the team that best reflects the journey the team took as they experienced the engineering design process during the building season. Teams were also judged on their engineering content within the portfolio, as well as science and math concepts, robot design, strategies, redesigns, successes, and opportunities for improvement.

“The Dread Bolts did an amazing job during the presentation and were able to clearly articulate the design process,” said team mentor David Yon. “The judges were thoroughly impressed!”

Under the guidance of dedicated mentors like David Yon, Michelle Eissele, Brandon Masterson, Henry Lin, Niko Flueren, and Mike Folk, the Dread Bolts have honed their technical abilities and developed strong teamwork and problem-solving skills.

At the FTC State Championship held at Macomb Community College December 8-10th, the Dread Bolts faced stiff competition from 72 teams. Despite the challenges, they finished a commendable 20th out of 36 in their division and achieved a balanced record of 3-3 in their qualification matches. This experience was not just about competition but also about building relationships and camaraderie with teams from Saline, Chelsea, and other areas.

With the season wrapped up, the Dread Bolts are already looking ahead. The 8th graders are eager to advance their robotics journey with the high school FRC Team, while the 7th graders are excited to recruit and welcome new members. Their proactive approach began last year with the establishment of an FTC Middle School Robotics Club, which has already yielded three new team members.

The team is actively seeking sponsors and partners within the Dexter community to support their growth and the spirit of FIRST Robotics. Their goal is to strengthen the robotics presence across all school levels, from elementary to high school, creating a cohesive and supportive environment for aspiring young engineers and innovators.

Photos courtesy of David Yon