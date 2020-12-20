Christmas is Alive and Well at St. Louis Center in 2020
From Joseph Yekulis, St. Louis Center
For Christians, the birth of Christ is the reason for the season, and despite the many challenges we’ve faced in 2020 as a result of this year’s pandemic, St. Louis Center has been truly blessed, as every resident has remained healthy and COVID-free this year.
Along with their health, the residents are grateful for the Christmas season and the tremendous outpouring of love and support they’ve received from the community throughout Washtenaw County and beyond. Along with the many people who have made year-end contributions to assist with this year’s pandemic related budget deficit, many groups and organizations have made special efforts to help the residents feel special and know that they have not been forgotten.
To all of you, our residents say, “Thank You!”
That includes the following groups of supporters who have gone out of their way to help make this year special with their Christmas gifts:
Arab American and Chaldean Council
- Knights of Columbus Council #7891 – Holy Spirit Parish, Brighton
- Marine Corps Toys for Tots – UM Ann Arbor
- Order of Alhambra – Manresa Caravan - Northville
- Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church – Michigan Center
- St. Andrew Catholic Church – Saline
- St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church – Ann Arbor
- St. Mary Catholic Church – Chelsea
- Thetford Corporation – Dexter/Scio Twp.
- The Tocco Family – Bloomfield Twp.
- Ugly Dog Distillery - Chelsea
To get into the Christmas spirit, the residents participated in a Christmas parade around the campus of St. Louis Center on Thursday, December 17th, with Santa and Mrs. Claus making an appearance.
For more information about St. Louis Center or to donate, please visit www.stlouiscenter.org, or call 734-475-8430. St. Louis Center is a residential care facility for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year.
Photos: By Kelly Flaherty