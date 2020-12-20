Christmas is Alive and Well at St. Louis Center in 2020

From Joseph Yekulis, St. Louis Center

For Christians, the birth of Christ is the reason for the season, and despite the many challenges we’ve faced in 2020 as a result of this year’s pandemic, St. Louis Center has been truly blessed, as every resident has remained healthy and COVID-free this year.

Along with their health, the residents are grateful for the Christmas season and the tremendous outpouring of love and support they’ve received from the community throughout Washtenaw County and beyond. Along with the many people who have made year-end contributions to assist with this year’s pandemic related budget deficit, many groups and organizations have made special efforts to help the residents feel special and know that they have not been forgotten.

To all of you, our residents say, “Thank You!”

Cathy, Nancy, and Supervisor Mellinda enjoy the show

That includes the following groups of supporters who have gone out of their way to help make this year special with their Christmas gifts:

Arab American and Chaldean Council

Knights of Columbus Council #7891 – Holy Spirit Parish, Brighton

Marine Corps Toys for Tots – UM Ann Arbor

Order of Alhambra – Manresa Caravan - Northville

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church – Michigan Center

St. Andrew Catholic Church – Saline

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church – Ann Arbor

St. Mary Catholic Church – Chelsea

Thetford Corporation – Dexter/Scio Twp.

The Tocco Family – Bloomfield Twp.

Ugly Dog Distillery - Chelsea

Mrs. Claus and Santa wave from the back of their sleigh

To get into the Christmas spirit, the residents participated in a Christmas parade around the campus of St. Louis Center on Thursday, December 17th, with Santa and Mrs. Claus making an appearance.

For more information about St. Louis Center or to donate, please visit www.stlouiscenter.org, or call 734-475-8430. St. Louis Center is a residential care facility for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year.

Lee prepares for the Christmas Parade

Lisa Carey, HR Director of Thetford `Corp., helps to unload 50 donated turkeys

Photos: By Kelly Flaherty