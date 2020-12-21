Washtenaw County Health Department Starts COVID-19 Vaccination

From Washtenaw County Health Dept.

Washtenaw County Health Department has started vaccinating staff. Health Department staff who will be giving vaccinations to others and staffing upcoming vaccine clinics received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. They are the first to be vaccinated.

“I’m so excited to be vaccinated, and I don’t have to wait because it’s my job to vaccinate others,” says Christina Zilke, RN, nursing supervisor with Washtenaw County Health Department (pictured right).

Initial supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are limited. Health Department priorities include vaccinators, EMS, and frontline health care providers not already being vaccinated through a hospital or larger organization. Staff and residents at long-term care facilities are being vaccinated though national pharmacies in coordination with the federal government. All of these are part of priority area 1a. See washtenaw.org/covid19vaccine for details, health care provider surveys, and updates.

“We’re feeling both grateful and optimistic as we begin this vaccination process,” says Jimena Loveluck, MSW, health officer for Washtenaw County. “This pandemic is an incredible strain on all of us and devesting to so many in our community. Adding vaccination to our prevention tools is a big step toward recovery and, eventually, normalcy.”

Christina Zilke, nurse supervisor/clinic vaccinator, receives her vaccination

“It will take time – likely weeks for the initial phase and months for vaccination to be more widely available. In the meantime, please continue to use what we know works for preventing the spread of illness – wearing face masks, keeping social distance, frequent hand cleaning, and following isolation and quarantine guidelines,” continues Loveluck.

Washtenaw County Health Department

The Washtenaw County Health Department promotes health and works to prevent disease and injury in our community. Our mission is to assure, in partnership with the community, the conditions necessary for people to live healthy lives through prevention and protection programs. The Health Department has the authority and responsibility to protect public health, including responding to disease outbreaks.