Lay's Big Night Lifts Bulldogs Past Western

A stifling defense and a hot shooting night for junior Avery Lay helped Chelsea overcome an off shooting night as a team as the Bulldogs took down Parma Western 51-30.

Lay set the Chelsea girls' basketball team record with seven triples on the night and finished with 28 points to lead the Bulldogs past the Panthers.

While Lay was hot from beyond the arch, the Bulldogs defense was in lockdown mode all night, allowing double-digit scoring in just one quarter.

The game was close early, when Lay got hot and hit three straight triples to end the quarter and give the Bulldogs an 18-8 lead after one quarter.

Lay would stay hot in the second with two more three-pointers and eight more points as Chelsea built a 29-12 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs struggled offensively in the third, but Lay would hit another triple and scored five and the lead was 38-20 after three.

Leila Wells scored seven in the fourth as Chelsea put the game away to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Lay finished with 28 points and Wells 13. Braiden Scheffler and Ella Day both hit triples and finished with three points each, while Aleeah Wells and Caroline Knight scored two each.

The Bulldogs return to action Friday night when they host Grass Lake.