Taking her Bulldog pride to the college level

In looking at which college to pick, Chelsea student-athlete Grace Lane had certain requirements in mind.

She found them in Kenyon College.

“I signed to play at Kenyon because it embodies everything I want in college,” said Lane, who is a senior at Chelsea High School. “It has a great field hockey program furthermore it’s a competitive atmosphere and will challenge me on and off the field. The school is a great challenge for me academically and will push me to grow and set me up for success in my future.”

After a successful athletic career in Chelsea, which in addition to field hockey included basketball and tennis, Lane is looking to take the next step in her development and growth as a student-athlete.

photo by Chris Hilgendorf

So picking the right school is important in order to accomplish these goals.

Lane said visiting Kenyon and meeting the people there made her decision feel like the right one.

“This decision was made easier because Kenyon is such an amazing school with some amazing people,” she said. “I fell in love with the beautiful campus, the field hockey team and coaching staff. I met some of the girls on the team and they were all so welcoming and kind to each other and myself. It felt like a family.”

Looking back at her life in athletics and what it has meant to her, Lane said she has had so many people who have supported and helped her along the way.

“I have been blessed with such amazing coaches, family, friends and especially teammates from the very first time I put a stick in my hand,” she said.

She said she’s grateful for her travel team Pinnacle, its head coach Nancy Cox and her high school coaches, Leslie and Casey Fry.

“These women have influenced my life in such a tremendous way,” said Lane. “They have helped me grow as a leader, student, athlete, and young woman in society for which I am forever grateful.”

photo by Chris Hilgendorf

Playing sports in Chelsea and learning in its classrooms has meant so much to her and will help her at the next level.

She said it was sad to say goodbye to her last season as a Chelsea field hockey player and Captain this year. The last season was particularly difficult for her, she said, because they had made it to the State Finals last year, but were unable to get there this year.

“We played some challenging games together this year and really clicked well on the field,” Lane said of her last season. “I wish I had one more season with my girls because they truly made Chelsea field hockey the best it's been.”

It’s this sentiment she carries with her as looks ahead while looking back.

“Playing sports at Chelsea High School has made my high school experience one to remember,” she said. “I will always reflect on Chelsea athletics and remember the amazing coaching staff and support I had as an athlete and student. I have been so fortunate to have the opportunity to participate in Chelsea's strength and conditioning program and this is one thing that I will truly miss about Chelsea athletics.”

She made some of her favorite memories at CHS, whether it was in the weight room, on the field, on the court or in the stands supporting her friends.

“I will always remember how Chelsea is different and how we strive to be the best while remaining humble and kind,” said Lane. “It is through all the teachers, coaches, teammates, families and friends who've supported and challenged me, I am able to truly understand the meaning of Bulldog pride.”

photo by Chris Hilgendorf