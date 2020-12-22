CPD Weekly Report 12-22-20

From Chelsea Police Department

Incident #: 20-2666

Location: 700 block of N. Main Street

Date: December 19, 2020

Time: 7:45 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Main Street for the report of a crash involving a vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a parked car then collided into a residence. Upon arrival the officers observed the vehicle in question, a late model large SUV had crashed through the brick wall of the house. No injuries to the occupants of the house were reported however, the driver of the vehicle was eventually transported to the hospital for some minor injuries.

While at the scene investigating officers were advised by emergency personnel that the driver had a strong odor of intoxicants coming from her person. When the officer made contact with the driver, he also could smell the alcohol and inquired if she had had anything to drink. The driver a 27-year-old Ypsilanti woman stated that she had “a couple beers”. The driver was confused as to what time it currently was and in fact, thought that it was midnight when it was only 8:00 pm. The driver was eventually taken by ambulance for a medical evaluation.

When assessing the accident scene several empty wine cooler bottles were located in the vehicle as well as an opened bottle of liquor and a small amount of marijuana. The officer went to the hospital to make further contact with the driver and asked whether she would submit to a blood alcohol analysis and she complied. The driver was left at the medical facility for medical treatment for her injuries. The blood will be submitted to the Michigan State Police Crime Lab for analysis and when the results return the case will be submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Incident #: 20-2650

Location: 900 block of S. Main StreetDate: December 16, 2020

Time: 11:09 amINFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 900 block of SouthMain Street for the report of damage to property complaint. The complainant stated that heoperates several donation drop-off bins throughout southeastern Michigan and several of hisdonation bins had been damaged, possibly in an attempt to gain access or make them inoperable. The complainant stated that he was not certain when the damage occurred or who may have done it but wanted it documented since this has occurred at so many of the locations; in case the incidents were related.