Gallery 100 Showcases Local Artistry with C.A.A.D.Y. Corner Quilters' Unique Exhibit

Gallery 100, nestled within the heart of Silver Maples,proudly presents a special quilt exhibit featuring the artistic creations of local talents who are members of the Chelsea, Ann Arbor, Dexter, and Ypsilanti (C.A.A.D.Y.) Corner Quilters. From January 3 to February 29, the public is invited to witness the beauty of handmade quilts that embody the spirit of community and philanthropy.

Exhibit Highlights: The quilts at Gallery 100 represent the generous contributions of the C.A.A.D.Y. Corner Quilters, a group of dedicated artists who have been creating and donating quilts for over 20 years. This exhibition provides a unique opportunity for the public to explore the collaborative efforts behind these stunning pieces, as most quilts are the result of the group's collective creativity.

Artists Reception:

Join us for an artists' reception on Sunday, January 14, at 2 pm. This event offers a chance to meet the talented artists behind the quilts and gain insight into the creative process. Attendees can view the quilts and engage with the artists in a welcoming atmosphere.

Community Outreach:

The C.A.A.D.Y. Corner Quilters have donated over 800 quilts since 2008, with recipients including the University of Michigan's Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, the St. Louis Center, Faith in Action, Jewish Family Services, and the University of Michigan's Office of Decedent Affairs. They have also collaborated with the Chelsea District Library for the Community Quilt project.