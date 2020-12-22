Fall Sports Suspended Once Again

The restart of the MHSAA Fall Sports season has been put on hiatus once again after two days of practice due to the antigen testing that each team was supposed to go through each week is not ready for distribution.

In an announcement from the MHSAA Tuesday evening, practices are suspended immediately with hopes of restarting December 30.

"Fall teams taking part in the pilot program are expected to receive rapid-result antigen tests and more instruction by Tuesday, Dec. 29. The MDHHS on Dec. 28-29 will be conducting webinars to train school personnel who will be involved in the testing process. Once the first tests have been administered on Wednesday, Dec. 30, full team practices may commence. If schools are delayed in the start of testing, those schools may begin practice once individuals have had one negative test," MHSAA Assistant Director Geoff Kimmerly said in an email.

Football games were scheduled to be played Saturday, January 2, but will now be pushed back to an unknown date at this time.

Girls' Swim and dive finals are scheduled for January 15 and 16 and could very well be pushed back as well.

Confirmation of updated tournament dates will be announced soon on the MHSAA Website.