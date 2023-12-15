The school store is a popular spot for Chelsea High School students

Students at Chelsea High School are getting a first-hand experience inside the school store; about all of the aspects that go into running and marketing a business.

They are learning about the daily tasks that go into having a store that aims to sell things like snacks, drinks and candy. Called the “Champions Corner,” this store is connected to the Marketing courses at CHS. It’s the hands-on part for students and their learning.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” said CHS junior Zak Sing of being part of the store’s team. “It’s a great atmosphere and I’m learning about everything that goes into making it work.”

At the last school board meeting, CHS Principal Nick Angel updated the board and community on the “re-imagined store,” which is located near the Commons and is open during lunches and on Bulldog Block days.

Angel said the store “has proven to be a popular spot for our CHS students.”

He said “The Champions Corner was re-imagined in 2021 and is aligned with the Marketing classes taught by Mr. Scheese. Improvements to the space include: 16 student seats, 4 tables, 2 display cases and storage units purchased in 2022 which provide a place for students to eat lunch, hang out and buy a snack or two. The store offers students low cost ($2 and under) healthy snacks/drinks during lunches (Monday through Friday) and other snacks/drinks during lunches and Bulldog Block (Tuesday and Thursdays). New additions coming to the store in the winter of 2023 include: laminate wood flooring which will replace the carpet, two 65 inch TV’s which will broadcast student events and a 55 inch TV will be used to display prices.”

The Sun Times News paid a visit to CHS to see the store. Mr. Scheese said the “Champions Corner” offers a business student a real life hands-on experience that includes: working on sales, inventory, cleaning and other store related tasks. He said the Marketing courses with the store covers the foundations of marketing, economics, finance, and advertising.

It's a team effort inside the store. photo courtesy of Mark Scheese

Through the various tasks and everyone getting the opportunity to try different things, Scheese said students really do get a hands-on learning experience. He said the previous imagination of the store was based more around apparel, like shirts and sweatshirts, but after some thinking and time they gave it a new look, feel and mission. He said it’s been good for students; not only as a place to learn and find a snack or drink, but also as a good spot to find a moment and just relax and talk with friends.

CHS senior Seth Anstead said he’s been helping at the store throughout high school. He said he’s had the chance to do the different jobs while also taking time during class to review/analyze how they and the business are doing.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” said Anstead.

In asking Sing what the most popular item for sale is, he said the honey bun.

CHS students enjoying some time, food and conversation inside the store. photo courtesy of Mark Scheese