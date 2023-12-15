New Moon Neuro Offers Mental Health Support Scholarships in Chelsea

New Moon Neuro, Washtenaw County’s only IASIS Micro Current Neurofeedback Provider, has officially launched their Chelsea Community Mental Health Support Scholarship. Each month New Moon Neuro gifts a $900 scholarship for Neurofeedback care to those in need. For many struggling with mental health, addiction or health crisis, Neurofeedback is a long-awaited solution after trying “everything else.”

Their monthly recipient gets a package of 6 sessions of Micro Current Neurofeedback (an intake alongside 5 follow-up appointments) at no charge. At the core of New Moon’s business and mission is supporting their local community — especially with mental health and wellbeing. Since opening, New Moon Neuro has gifted nearly 200 sessions to those in need within the community.

From New Moon Neuro co-founders Nicole and Brandon Leffler, “We have experienced struggles ourselves and are eternally grateful for those who supported us on our journey. We love the local Chelsea community that has welcomed us so beautifully and now it’s our time to give back to our neighbors in need.” They state that just as we prioritize physical health, it is crucial to prioritize and nurture mental well-being. “Mental health affects every aspect of our lives, influencing our thoughts, emotions, relationships, and daily functioning. When we tend to our mental health, we are better equipped to cope with stress, manage challenges, and cultivate resilience. It enables us to lead more fulfilling lives and maintain healthy connections with ourselves and others. Recognizing the significance of mental health empowers us to seek help when needed, end the stigma surrounding mental illness, and create a society that supports and values emotional well-being.”

Milder, quicker and more affordable than traditional neurofeedback, Micro Current Neurofeedback (MCN) is proven to be helpful for numerous conditions from ADD, OCD, PTSD, addiction, trauma, insomnia, anxiety, depression, migraines, TBI recovery and many more. Results are life changing, enduring and supportive of the central nervous system by the way treatments allow your brain to heal itself. The cutting-edge technology is non-invasive, drug-free, and approved by the FDA to provide relief from numerous physical, emotional, mental and social health conditions. Clinical studies are available with additional underway for MCN’s benefit to PTSD, drug recovery, Alzheimer’s, anxiety and more.

New Moon Neuro opened their practice in August, where they offer treatment to both adults and children. They have recently joined mental health providers Grace Behavioral Health and Arbor Wellness Center at Pierce Lake Professional Center on South Main Street. Application details are available online and priority is for clients with both financial and medical needs. They are currently seeking grants and nonprofit alliances to support the local community with additional care options.

For more information, visit newmoonneuro.com or contact them at hello@newmoonneuro.com .