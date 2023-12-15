Saline’s Mayor Shares His Vision for the Future

As he is about to start his 12th year in office, Saline Mayor Brian Marl has a lot to say about the city and where it’s headed. With his current term expiring at the end of 2024, Marl hasn’t yet decided about running for another term.

STN: What makes Saline a great place to live compared to its neighboring small towns?

Marl: First, I don't want to say anything negative about our neighbors because I want a successful and vibrant Milan. I want Manchester to be successful. I want Dexter and Chelsea to remain great places to live and to start a business. There's a tangible benefit to the Saline community being surrounded by other successful, strong communities. However, the greatest resource and strength of the Saline community is its people, who are compassionate, empathetic, and willing to give back and contribute to the success of their community.

We've got exceptional schools–world-class schools, quite frankly–and solid municipal services. A lot of recreation opportunities, and I think a real commitment to growing and diversifying our local economy– not just to create jobs and to provide the tax revenue that we all rely on for essential municipal services, but also for amenities and services that enrich our quality of life. Saline is also a very, very safe place to live. There are a lot of jurisdictions in our region that can't boast that particular fact.

I think we've got a great geographic location with access to I-94. You can be in Metro Detroit in very short order. And I say that from the perspective that a lot of Salinians live here but work elsewhere.

STN: In addition to voting, what is the best way for a citizen to activate a change that they would like to see in Saline?

Marl: I think the best way would be to correspond with the City Council in its totality using Citycouncil@cityofsaline.org and include the city manager. You can share that. We encourage dissemination.

Now more specific. If you're interested in creating positive change in the community–let's say you want to spearhead an improvement or a restoration at one of our municipal parks–then serving on the Parks Commission is probably going to be the best avenue for you to create the kind of change that you desire. If you want to see the city adopt a more sustainable approach to energy conservation and do more on a proactive level to be good stewards of our environment and our ecosystem, then serving on the environmental commission is probably your best bet.

We encourage participation at a city council meeting [but] it's not the most accessible way of communicating with your elected officials if you have a busy schedule, if you have an active family, or if you have a more unconventional work schedule than the traditional nine to five. An email can be sent at 12 o’clock in the morning.

STN: What is the future of Saline and how does it maintain its sustainability?

Marl: The city leaders need to manage our financial resources appropriately. We need to make strong investments in public safety and infrastructure. In order for Saline to thrive, it needs a healthy, diverse, and robust local economy, which is a mix of light manufacturing, service, retail, and restaurants. I think a particular focus needs to be placed on small business growth and development because I think that's going to be the bedrock of any successful sustainable economy in the 21st century.

At the ground level, especially in the downtown, you want small businesses that are unique, exciting, and inviting destination businesses–so boutiques, retail establishments, bars, and restaurants. But a successful community needs an eclectic mix of small businesses. I want quality dental services in my town, and I want a quality optometrist in my town. And I want really competent, experienced, financial advisors in my town. I want a whole plethora of amenities to choose from that keep my dollars within this geographic region.

I also think on the recreation front we need we need dynamic parks and amenities that keep young families here but also attract visitors from the outside. I think Saline can grow and still maintain that small-town charm.

STN: What’s the best part of your job and what is the hardest part?

Marl: The best part of the job is working directly with my constituents–to resolve a problem or an issue that they're having. To cite a few specific examples, I mean, it's great when somebody walks in the door and says, I want to start a business in town. How can you help me? And then six months a year later that business is operational and flourishing, and that's very satisfying because you can see the tangible benefit not just to that individual and his or her family, but to the broader community. The most exhausting part of the job is the number of meetings.

STN: How long do you plan to rule over Saline?

Marl: Ha! I wouldn’t say rule, I’d say “lead and serve.” I wish I could give you a more specific answer. I am finishing up my 11th year as mayor and in January I will begin my 12th year. My current term will expire at the end of 2024. I will likely make a decision in February or March as to whether or not I want to run again. I will probably make an announcement in the late winter or early spring of next year.

STN: What factors will you consider when you make your decision?

Marl: Well, certainly one factor is the amount of time I've already been serving. I think there's value in getting new and different perspectives but at the same time, I think continuity of leadership is critically important.

I guess it would be a couple of factors. Do I still have the fire in my belly not only to run a successful campaign but also to continue to lead effectively as mayor? Are there specific projects or initiatives that I would like to continue working on or see to fruition in the next two years? And do I think I have the vision the ability to continue to effectively meet the needs of saline residents and businesses?