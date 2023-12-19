CPD Weekly Report 12-19-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-4842

Location: 100 block of E. Middle St.

Date: December 12, 2023

Time: 3:17 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 100 block of E. Middle Street for the report of trouble with the subject complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that approximately one hour earlier, a male suspect, identified as a 70-year-old Chelsea man, had entered the business and was upset over having to wait for haircutting services to be provided. The complainant stated that the suspect had a wrench in one of his hands, and he raised it in the air and told the complainant that he would come back when no one else was there. The complainant stated that at this time, she did not wish to press criminal charges but did want the suspect to be read trespass, prohibiting him from entering the property. The suspect was located and served with the trespass warning and advised not to enter the property, and the incident was closed without further incident.

#####

Incident #: 23-4860

Location: 100 block of Willow Ct.

Date: December 14, 2023

Time: 9:47 am

INFORMATION: While at the station, an officer was assigned a phone complaint regarding a check fraud complaint. The complainant stated that they had been notified by their financial institution that they had stopped a suspected fraudulent check from being cashed on the complainant’s account. The complainant stated that there had been not been any monetary loss but wanted the incident documented in the event there were other similar incidents.

#####

Incident #: 23-4891

Location: 20000 block of W. Old US 12

Date: December 17, 2023

Time: 2:12 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 20000 block of W. Old US 12 for the report of an unknown injury crash. Upon arrival, the officer located a single vehicle in a nearby resident's front yard. The officer approached the vehicle and found the vehicle locked and unoccupied and was unable to locate the driver. The officer spoke to a subject who had witnessed the crash. The witness stated that they observed the vehicle driving at a high rate of speed just prior to crashing the vehicle. The witness stated that another motorist had stopped at the accident scene, and the driver got into the other vehicle and left the scene. After further investigation, the driver of the vehicle was identified as a 24-year-old Jackson man. The case remains open pending further investigation and warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what criminal charges may be authorized.