Saline Rec Center Scheduled to Increase Membership Dues

The Saline Rec Center, a long-time favorite fitness destination for the community’s residents, is scheduled to increase its membership rates starting Monday January 1, 2024. While the scheduled increase is only about $29 more per person annually, the additional revenue generated will help the city subsidize maintenance and improvements to the center in the coming years.

The good news is that between now and December 30th, anyone can renew or purchase a new membership and still take advantage of 2023 rates. According to the rec center’s rate chart, early renewals of annual memberships will earn an additional 5% discount.

Membership at the Saline Rec Center includes unlimited use of the gym, aquatic center, and fitness rooms, complimentary land fitness classes and child care, priority registrations for rec center programs and events, and discounts on everything from Kids Kamp to room rentals.

“As the Director of Saline Parks & Recreation, I see the Rec Center as a vibrant community asset that serves as a focal point for health and wellness for all ages and abilities. From families to fitness, programs and events, there’s truly something for everyone. I encourage the public to stop by and check out the rec,” said Sunshine Lambert, the Saline’s Director of Parks and Recreation.

Lambert said membership purchases and renewals are not available online and must be purchased in person at the Rec Center, located on Woodland Drive in Saline. The Rec Center is closed December 31 and January 1 so in order to take advantage of 2023 rates, visitors must complete their purchase or renewal by Saturday December 30, 2023.