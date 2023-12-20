Chelsea Education Foundation and Serendipity Books Support Chelsea School’s Literacy Drive

Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) and Serendipity Books co-hosted an event that will help enhance educational resources in Chelsea's schools.

The event, held at Serendipity Books on December 14, was successful, with a diverse and enthusiastic crowd of supporters in attendance. Guests purchased books on-site while savoring a selection of wines curated by Jay Friend, Owner of Withingtons.

"The books will help fulfill part of the Teacher requested grants to CEF in their quest to support Chelsea School Districts literacy campaign", said Amy Forehand, CEF Board President. "And an added benefit is CEF realized significant savings by buying the majority of the books through Serendipity with assistance from Chelsea District Library!"

Photo courtesy Chelsea Education Foundation: K Owen-CEF Board Member, K Hepler-CEF Board Member, P Roberts-CEF Admin, and Katie Spisich-CSD Literacy Specialist

The centerpiece of this collaboration was the bundling of books for purchase, benefiting Chelsea educational institutions. The books included:

New titles for the Chelsea High School Media Center.

Books from the Chelsea District Library's "Authors In Chelsea" program for Beach Middle, South Meadows and North Creek Schools.

Elementary-level social-emotional and non-fiction books.

Photo courtesy of D&B Strategic Marketing

Through the generous contributions of attendees and book enthusiasts, Chelsea Education Foundation raised $3,700 during the event, actively working towards their goal of $6,500.

For those unable to attend or who may be interested in contributing further, CEF is keeping the donation page active through the end of 2023. Individuals interested in donating can visit https://www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org/post/book-drive-fundraiser

This partnership underscores the significance of local businesses coming together to support Chelsea Education Foundation's mission to enrich the educational experience for Chelsea's students.

Chelsea Education Foundation and Serendipity Books extend their gratitude to everyone who contributed to the event's success, reaffirming their commitment to the growth and development of education in Chelsea. Anyone interested in learning more about Chelsea Education Foundation may email: vicepresident@chelseaeducationfoundation.org