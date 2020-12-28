Call for Art for Chelsea’s 12th Annual SculptureWalk

From Chelsea Area Festivals and Events

SculptureWalk Chelsea is a rotating, outdoor sculptural exhibition showcased in historic Chelsea, Michigan. The chosen artists will receive an award, a year-long highly visible platform throughout Chelsea, as well as the opportunity to sell accepted work by means of marketing efforts provided through the Chelsea Area Festivals and Events organization in collaboration with community partners. Fourteen works of original art will be accepted, via a juried process, into 2021-2022 rotation, marking the twelfth year that the sculptures will be adorning the cityscape.

Benefits:

Each selected artist receives an $850.00 award

70% of the sale price goes to the artist

Placement in highly visible sites

A year-long marketing campaign promoting the exhibition and artists

Online and walking map brochures produced and available free to the public

Guided docent tours throughout the year

Requirements:

Completed Application and $15 Application fee

Open to regional artists 18 years of age and older

Only original and completed works of art will be accepted, no proposals

Entries must meet standards of public safety and durability of design and materials for outdoor placement

Hardware must be provided by the artist (tools and equipment needed for unloading and placing artwork will be provided)

Selected works must be installed on the appointed installation date, late May 2021, and remain in place for the full year of the exhibition. Unsold work must be removed on the appointed removal day/time, May 2022

Sculptures must be available for purchase while on display. Upon sale, the Artist will receive 70% of the agreed price and CAFE will receive 30% for the ongoing management of the exhibition

Artist must be present during the installation and removal of the sculpture

Timeline:

Application deadline: February 19th*

Selections made and artists notified: March 26th*

Installation of accepted work mid-late May 2021, specific dates/times will be arranged

Subject to COVID-19 Guidelines - Kick-off and Open House: (June 3/10) to coincide with the kick-off for Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights*

Removal of exhibition May 2022

*Specific dates subject to change - CAFE will endeavor to provide any changes in a timely manner.

Questions? Contact VisualArts@ChelseaFestivals.com

The application can be found at this link.