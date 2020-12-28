Sharon Twp Public Hearing on Zoning Ordinance Amendment

The Planning Commission of Sharon Township will hold a public hearing on an ordinance to amend Section 5.12 of the Zoning Ordinance of the Township of Sharon to update regulations for Extraction, Soil Removal and Mining Operations.

The proposed amendment will provide the procedure and standards for review and approval of applications to conduct natural resource extraction in Sharon Township, including the requirement of a special land use approval based on a determination of whether the extraction would result in very serious consequences under MCL 125.3205(3) and the need for, and public interest in, the natural resources to be extracted. The approval of a special land use would then authorize the property owner to apply for a license under the township’s Mineral Extraction Ordinance.

The meeting will be held virtually on January 12, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. The following link is to attend and participate in the meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85242883835?pwd=UUZvL25DdEF5elhjVnkwWnpFZVpkUT09

or the following call-in information, Phone Number:646-558-8656Meeting ID: 852 4288 3835

The amendments are available at Sharon Township Hall or at www.sharontownship.org. Written comments may be sent to the Sharon Township Planning Commission Chair at 18010 Pleasant Lake Road, Manchester, MI 48158.

Notice must be published before December 28, 2020