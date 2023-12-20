Milan Adopts New Early Voting Measures

Milan City Clerk Lavonna Wenzel recently addressed the city council, outlining significant changes in voting procedures following the passage of Proposal 22 in November 2022. Wenzel emphasized the constitutional amendment's impact on early voting and absentee ballots, noting, "Voters will all have a right to vote early nine days prior to election day."

The city of Milan will host its early vote site at City Hall. Wenzel highlighted the requirement for prepaid postage for all absentee ballot applications and ballots. "We are now required to provide prepaid postage for all absentee ballot applications and absentee ballots," she said.

Additionally, Milan must install at least one absentee ballot Dropbox per 15,000 registered voters. Wenzel revealed that Milan has complied with this since 2020. Another notable change allows voters to request an absentee ballot for all future elections with a single application.

Addressing changes for 2024, Wenzel explained, "Clerk's will be able to maintain two lists... one for absentee voters wanting an application for every ballot and another for permanent ballots." She shared that over 500 voters are already on the permanent ballot list.

Wenzel also discussed the future of absentee application lists, stating, "After 2024, absentee application lists will go away... You'll just have to come in and ask for it or you'll get your ballot [if you’re on the permanent list]." She emphasized the constitution's requirement for at least nine days of early voting in statewide and federal elections.

Further changes include easier verification of voter identity, a state system to track absentee ballot applications, and new regulations for military and overseas voters. "If [a military or overseas ballot] is postmarked on election day, I can receive it within six days after," Wenzel noted.

Wenzel also touched upon Milan's unique position, being split between two counties, Washtenaw and Monroe, which affects its ability to participate in county-wide early voting initiatives. Despite this, Milan has been awarded a $30,000 grant for its early voting administration, saving the city approximately $15,000.

Wenzel announced upcoming voter notifications. "By the end of this month, I'll be sending out that primary election ballot choice letter to [500 absentee voters]," she said. Early voting in Milan will commence on February 17, with specific hours and staffing details provided.