Chelsea Robotics Teams Display Grit at State Championships

Two Chelsea Middle School robotics teams, the Chelsea Gremlins and Chelsea Crash, showcased their technical expertise and strategic prowess at the Michigan State Robotics Championships, held over the second and third weekends of December.

The Chelsea Gremlins competed in the Michigan State Championship Southeast in Warren, MI, on December 9-10. In the face of fierce competition, they secured 31st place out of 36 teams. Their strong performance in the autonomous segment of the competition, where the robot must perform tasks without human intervention, earned them the 12th highest score in this category. Impressively, the Gremlins' season average for the autonomous phase ranks in the top 5% nationally, which is a testament to their programming skill. This year marked the fourth consecutive advancement of the Gremlins to the state championships, an unprecedented achievement in the history of Chelsea robotics.

Chelsea Gremlins in action

Chelsea Crash competed in the Michigan State Championship Northwest in Howell, MI, on December 16-17. Their skill and determination earned them a finishing rank of 22nd out of 36 teams. Their outstanding performance in the endgame portion of the competition was particularly noteworthy, with their endgame season average ranking in the top 2% nationally. During the endgame phase, the team can score bonus points by executing challenging tasks such as landing a drone in a target zone and suspending the robot from elements on the play field. This achievement underscores the team's strategic ingenuity and technical skill.

Chelsea Gremlins and Coaches Kirk Findlay and Sarai Spohn

While this marks the end of the season for Chelsea Middle School Robotics as neither team advanced to the World Championships, their accomplishments at the state level are a source of immense pride for the Chelsea community. Although the third Chelsea Middle School team Chelsea Glitch did not advance to states this year, the dedication, skill, and resilience displayed by all three teams throughout the season exemplify the spirit of innovation, teamwork, and gracious professionalism.

Chelsea Crash

The journey of these young innovators from Chelsea Middle School continues to inspire and captivate the community, reinforcing the importance of STEM education and the value of perseverance in the face of challenges. As the teams reflect on their achievements and look towards future competitions, the Chelsea community stands united in celebrating their remarkable journey and contributions to the field of robotics.

Chelsea Robotics Club participates in FIRST Robotics, which has the mission of inspiring young people to be science and technology leaders and innovators. The Club supports FIRST Robotics teams for students in grades K-12. Under the leadership of head coach Marka Eberle, assistant head coach Stephen Eberle, and their dedicated team coaches and mentors, the teams have flourished. Their guidance has been key in nurturing the students' skills and passion for robotics.

The season for the Chelsea High School robotics team begins in January.

Photos courtesy of Chelsea Gremlins and Crash