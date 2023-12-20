Lodi Twp Police Report, November 2023

In November 2023, Deputies responded to 225 calls for police service in Lodi Township, down from 230 the previous year for a 2% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Nov) are 2,537, up from 2018 for the same period last year, a 26% increase.

Officers conducted 75 traffic stops, down from 109 last year. Twenty-one citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two assaults

22 crashes

Two medical assists

Ten citizen assists

One welfare check

One fraud

Two disorderlies

Six school bus violations

One sudden death

One identity theft

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Twp:

On November 6, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 6900 Block of Ann Arbor-Saline Road for a report of attempted fraud. Unknown suspects approached the homeowner and demanded $4,500 to repair the home’s roof. The homeowner did not request roof repairs and called 911 once they felt the subjects acted suspiciously.

On November 27, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 3200 Block of Textile Road for a report of identity theft. An unknown suspect using a fraudulent driver's license was able to withdraw $3,800 from the complainant’s bank account. How the suspect obtained the victim’s driver’s license number to make the fraudulent driver’s license/identification is unknown.

The entire November 2023 police call log can be found at the link below.