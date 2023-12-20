Lodi Twp Police Report, November 2023
In November 2023, Deputies responded to 225 calls for police service in Lodi Township, down from 230 the previous year for a 2% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Nov) are 2,537, up from 2018 for the same period last year, a 26% increase.
Officers conducted 75 traffic stops, down from 109 last year. Twenty-one citations were issued.
Notable events from the police call log include:
- Two assaults
- 22 crashes
- Two medical assists
- Ten citizen assists
- One welfare check
- One fraud
- Two disorderlies
- Six school bus violations
- One sudden death
- One identity theft
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Twp:
On November 6, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 6900 Block of Ann Arbor-Saline Road for a report of attempted fraud. Unknown suspects approached the homeowner and demanded $4,500 to repair the home’s roof. The homeowner did not request roof repairs and called 911 once they felt the subjects acted suspiciously.
On November 27, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 3200 Block of Textile Road for a report of identity theft. An unknown suspect using a fraudulent driver's license was able to withdraw $3,800 from the complainant’s bank account. How the suspect obtained the victim’s driver’s license number to make the fraudulent driver’s license/identification is unknown.
The entire November 2023 police call log can be found at the link below.