City of Chelsea Power Outage

The City of Chelsea experienced a power outage beginning at approximately 12:45 PM on 12/19/23 and lasted until approximately 2:30 PM 12/19/23. The cause of the outage was branches across the primary wires at the end of W. Middle Street. When electrical line workers cleared the power line and went to heat it up, they noticed that the porcelain insulators were cracked on the fuse cutout switches. They replaced all three switches which were in stock.

The affected area of the outage was quite broad because the Industrial substation is down for rebuilding. Due to the rebuilding of the substation, it was difficult for city staff to track down the problem with the circuits being altered in different paths. The outage covered approximately 1/3 of the city. This includes Industrial Park, Water plant, Wastewater plant, North School, South School, and a large portion of houses on center and north end of town. The water and wastewater plants have emergency secondary power available. The Hospital, Jiffy, High School, central and south portions of the city were not affected.

We do not see any other discrepancies in the distribution system at this time. The City of Chelsea asks citizens that if they see tree limbs on wires, or sparking on wires, please call regarding these concerns at (734) 475-1771.