Chelsea Hockey Picks Up First Two Wins of Season

After a rough start to the season, the Chelsea hockey team final broke through and picked up its first two wins of the year to improve to 2-3-2 on the year.

The Bulldogs picked up their first win by blanking Ann Arbor Huron 8-0 Friday night.

Brandon Davila scored on a power play and Keegan Montgomery shorthanded to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead after one period.

Chelsea would blow the game open in the second with four goals, including a pair of goals 12 seconds apart by Jacob Corcoran and Nic Smith to make it 4-0. Corcoran would score his second of the period and Jacob Brant found the net late in the period to make it 6-0 heading to the third.

The Bulldogs carried the play with numerous shots to start the third and made it 7-0 when Montgomery scored his second of the game and a short time later Lew Turner found the net to end the game in a mercy 8-0.

Shane McLaughlin dished out five assists on the night, while Davila had three assists to go with his goal. Kyle Valik, Smith, Montgomery, and Chase Porter collected one assist each.

Luke Webster stopped all 17 shots he faced against Huron.

The Bulldogs made it two straight when they took down Portage 7-2 Saturday night.

Valik started the scoring for the Bulldogs to put the up 1-0 after one period.

Corcoran scored twice, while Davila and Montgomery both scored shorthanded to push the lead to 5-1 after two.

Eli Russell would close out the scoring with a pair of goals in the third for Chelsea.

McLaughlin and Montgomery picked up three assists each, while Davila had two which gave him 100 points for his career for the Bulldogs. Brant and Valik had one assist each, while Webster stopped 28 shots in net for Chelsea.

