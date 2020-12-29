CPD Weekly Report 12-29

From the Chelsea Police Department

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Incident #: 20-2707

Location: 200 block of E. Middle St.

Date: December 26, 2020

Time: 12:55 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 200 block of E. Middle Street for the report of a welfare check involving a female subject who was seen standing outside and possibly in need of assistance. Upon arrival, the female subject was not located but after speaking with some nearby witnesses the officers determined that she had gone inside her residence.

While investigating the scene; evidence found at the scene as well as witness statements indicated that there was reason to believe that a domestic assault may have taken place. The officers eventually were able to make access into the residence and located the suspect a 42-year-old Chelsea woman. The case remains open submission for review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for potential Domestic Assault charges

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Incident #: 20-2706

Location: 100 block of N. Main Street

Date: December 26, 2020

Time: 11:20 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 100 block of N. Main Street for the report of damage to property complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant who stated that sometime between December 25th at 3:00 pm and December 26th at 10:00 am an unknown person had damaged a statue that was on display in front of the business.

The statue was reported to be approximately 2 feet tall and made of concrete-type material, the statue had been broken in half. At the time of the report, there was no information available on a potential suspect.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Incident #: 20-2692

Location: 100 block of South St.

Date: December 24, 2020

Time: 12:20 pm

INFORMATION: While at the station an officer was assigned a larceny complaint to take over the phone. The complainant stated that on December 24th they had spoken on the phone with a friend and had been told that the friend had sent a gift using Amazon. The friend told the complainant that the gift had reportedly been delivered on the evening of December 23rd.

When the complainant went out to check and look for the package it was nowhere to be found. The theft of the package occurred sometime between December 23rd at around 4:00 pm when it was delivered and December 24th at 12:20 pm when the package was found to be missing. At the time of the report, there was no suspect information available.