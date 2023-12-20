Fourth Quarter Surge Lifts Chelsea Past Parma Western

The Chelsea basketball team used a huge fourth quarter to rally past Parma Western 56-40 Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs struggled early with Western taking a 5-0 lead, but Chelsea answered with 12 straight for a 12-5 lead. The Panthers would answer with six straight to end the quarter with the Bulldogs leading 12-11.

Western would make it 13 straight points with a 7-0 run to start the second to take an 18-12 lead, but the Bulldogs responded wit ha 7-0 run of their own to take a 19-18 lead and would extend the lead to 25-22 at the half.

The Panthers got hot in the third with a 10-0 run to stat the second half to take a 32-25 lead and the Bulldogs would trail 38-29 after three quarters.

The Bulldogs would own the fourth quarter.

The defense would lock down and would hold Western to just two points in the fourth and the Bulldogs would go on a 27-2 run to close the game put to pull out the win.

Jake Stephens led the Bulldogs with 25 points.

Joey Cabana added 18 points and Drew Blanton 10.

The Bulldogs defeated Roseville 58-52 for their first win of the season last week.

Stephens had a huge night with a double-double of 25 points and 16 rebounds. He also scored his 1000th career point in the game.

Regan Plank chipped in with 10 points, while Blanton finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

The Bulldogs improved to 2-1 on the season and will take on rival Dexter in a boys and girls varsity doubleheader Friday at 7:00 in Dexter.