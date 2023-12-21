Reading is Rewarding at CDL

By Shannon Powers, CDL of Information Services

Chelsea District Library (CDL) is encouraging people of all ages to grab a good book this winter through its Hot Reads for Cold Nights (HRCN) winter reading program. From increasing vocabulary, to exercising empathy, to pure entertainment, research has long supported the importance of reading for children, teens, and adults. Reading is even touted as an activity to help keep dementia at bay, according to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. There is no better time to dive into a good book than winter, and CDL has the perfect incentive to send you reaching for a book instead of a phone.

From December 18 through February 29, read, log, and review books to earn hot prizes like cocoa or tea and superhero themed mugs. HRCN uses the same reading program app as the popular summer reading program, Beanstack. If you participate in the summer program, simply open up your app and login to sign up for the HRCN winter challenge. If you’ve never participated, visit chelseadistrictlibrary.org/hrcn to learn how. Not a fan of reading apps? Stop by the library to participate on paper instead.

Need a book recommendation to get you started? Why not try the countywide read? Stop by CDL and grab a copy of Clint Smith’s How the Word Is Passed, the Washtenaw Reads book choice for 2024. When discussions of removing confederate monuments in his hometown of New Orleans began in 2017, Smith was inspired to write this book, touted as a “brilliant, vital work” by Kirkus Reviews. Smith’s book takes us around the country, highlighting historic sites and monuments such as Monticello, Galveston Island, Texas (the birthplace of Juneteenth), Confederate cemeteries, and the Whitney Plantation. Along the way, he highlights how nostalgia and miseducation have shaped our country’s collective memory and understanding of race and history. Copies of How the Word Is Passed will be available starting January 3.