Chelsea Police Report, November 2023

In November 2023, Officers responded to 341 calls for police service in the City of Chelsea, up from 322 the previous year for a 6% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Nov) are 4,671, up from 3,979 for the same period last year, a 17% increase.

Officers conducted 108 traffic stops, down from 117 last year.

Of CPD’s 64 cases, 19 remain open, two are at the lab, 13 turned over to the Prosecutor, and 30 are closed.

Notable events from Chief Kazyak’s report include:

22 crashes

One stalking

One extortion

Two larcenies

One sex offense

One OUI

65 miscellaneous complaints

204 non-criminal complaints

In his oral report to the city council, Chief Kazyak reported that the CPD responded to an indecent exposure case, which led to an arrest. "The subject was identified... Subsequent warrants were obtained from the Washtenaw County prosecutor's office," Kazyak stated.

Discussing community engagement, Chief Kazyak commended the efforts made during the Chelsea Hometown Holiday Parade and the “Shop with a Cop” event, recognizing Officer Gilbreath's role in organizing volunteers for the parade and detailing the department's involvement in helping families during the holiday season.

In terms of strategic planning and community outreach, Kazyak noted ongoing efforts to enhance police transparency and community engagement. He mentioned several initiatives, including increasing social media presence, educational programs for officers and new leaders, and exploring community engagement events like a civilian Emergency Response Team, Citizens Academy internships, and a cadet program.

In response to a request from Mayor Pacheco, Kazyak addressed the scope of mayoral jurisdiction over police activities. Kazyak clarified, "The officers take their direction from me... no council member nor the mayor gives any direction to any officers."

As the year-end approached, Chief Kazyak extended his gratitude to the community and urged caution during the winter season, reminding residents of the challenging road conditions.