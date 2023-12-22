Chelsea City Council Advances Community Health with Innovative Coordinator Role

At the December 5th Chelsea City Council meeting, Mayor Pacheco and 5 Healthy Towns CEO Steve Petty presented the concept for a new Community Health Outreach Coordinator position, delving into the complexities and collaborative efforts behind this initiative. The conversation emphasized the intricate web of community needs, funding sources, and potential impacts on public health and safety.

Mayor Pacheco emphasized the evolutionary nature of the proposal, stating, "We do not have any slides tonight... we are giving an update regarding this Community Health Outreach Coordinator proposed position." She reflected on the journey of the council and various community stakeholders in shaping this vision, mentioning, "There is an ongoing conversation about many, many things that have sort of joined together in this vision of what could be."

The mayor detailed the origins of the funding, explaining that a portion of the Washtenaw County Public Safety and Community Mental Health millage, collected over eight years, is rebated to communities with their own law enforcement, such as Chelsea. "The rebate funds from this millage have been a line item in our budget," Pacheco said, underscoring the council's desire to use these funds effectively for community mental health and public safety.

Pacheco described the concept of a community center as a multi-faceted facility, potentially housing the new outreach coordinator. "This person could sit at the community center and rotate potentially training at the police departments, at the library, at the Senior Center," she proposed, indicating the center's role as a central hub for various community services.

Steve Petty contributed to the idea, suggesting the Community Health Outreach Coordinator as a crucial link in the community. "This person would work to help those individuals find [resources], to locate them, to be connected," he explained. Petty highlighted the importance of breaking down barriers to access and decreasing social isolation, "It's taking the way we work to another level."

Mayor Pacheco outlined the next steps, including detailed discussions and proposals expected in upcoming meetings. "We are coming back in January with more detail. The idea for the town hall has been confirmed and reserved for January 24," she announced.

Steve Petty concluded by emphasizing the interrelated nature of these initiatives. "This is not...just community center health outreach work. These are all conversations that play back or pull back to the notion of public safety and mental health," he said, encapsulating the overarching goal of the project.