CPD Weekly Report 12-26-23

From CPD

Incident #: 23-4923

Location: 1100 block of S. Main St.

Date: December 18, 2023

Time: 5:53 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer responded to the 1100 block of S. Main Street for the report of a fraud complaint involving a stolen check. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant who stated that she had recently discovered that a suspected fraudulent check had been recently cashed on the business account. Upon reviewing the financial records, it was found that a check with the same check number had been mailed out. However, the name and check amount had been altered to reflect a different amount. At the time of the report, there was no suspect information available, and the incident remains open pending further investigation.

#####

Incident #: 23-4947

Location: 1200 block of S. Main St.

Date: December 19, 2023

Time: 5:23 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Main Street for the report of a counterfeit currency complaint. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the manager, who stated that an employee had taken money throughout their shift. The manager stated that it was later found that one of the bills in the cash drawer was counterfeit. At the time of the report, there was no information available on who may have provided the counterfeit bill to the employee. The counterfeit bill was taken and logged into evidence, and the case was closed pending any further investigative leads on the identity of the person who provided the counterfeit currency.