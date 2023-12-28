Chelsea Girls Take Down GRCC

The Chelsea girls' basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season to defeat Grand Rapids Catholic Central 60-51 in the semifinals at the Cornerstone Tournament in Grand Rapids Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs struggled to buy a basket against rival Dexter in their loss last week, but the offense was clicking against GRCC Wednesday.

Leila Wells and Avery Lay scored seven points each in the opening quarter to help Chelsea take an 18-9 lead after one period.

Wells continued to carry the offense in the second with another seven points and Aleeah Wells hit a pair of triples pushing the Bulldogs lead to 33-21 at halftime.

Chelsea would continue to hold a comfortable lead in the third behind six of eight shooting from the free throw line and five points by Ella Day to keep a 49-37 lead heading into the final period.

The Bulldogs would score just three baskets in the final period, but were 4-4 from the line to seal the win.

Leila Wells went 10 for 12 from the charity stripe and finished with a team high 19 points.

Chelsea finished with four players in double figures with Lay finishing with 13, while Aleeah Wells and Day scored 11 each. Caroline Knight chipped in with four points and Maggie McKale two for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs advance to the championship at Cornerstone Friday night at 8:00 for a tough matchup against the defending Division 1 state champion and top-ranked Rockford.